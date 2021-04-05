United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 96.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 139,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 68,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 622,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $49.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

