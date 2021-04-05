United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,577 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Plains GP worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plains GP by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,143 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after buying an additional 1,171,905 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 86.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,917,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 891,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,932,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its stake in Plains GP by 134.6% during the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 1,407,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 807,853 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $9.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

