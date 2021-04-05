United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,259,464.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,503,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,571,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,631,720 shares of company stock valued at $819,624,506. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $132.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average of $118.59.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

