United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 144.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $62,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 721,525 shares of company stock valued at $202,859,337. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $265.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.24 and a 200-day moving average of $247.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.19 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

