United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,016 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Equity Residential by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.24.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $72.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.54. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

