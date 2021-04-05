United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,567 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $57.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58. General Motors has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $62.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

