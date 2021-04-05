United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 165.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,130 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000.

BSCN stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

