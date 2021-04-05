United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 257.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 7.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 107,422 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRB opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

