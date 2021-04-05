United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

IPG opened at $29.35 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

