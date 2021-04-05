United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,249 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5,678,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 567,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 567,868 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 242,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Invesco stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

