United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 176.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,502,000 after buying an additional 105,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $88,384,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,510.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9,440.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,609.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,517.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $443.00 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

