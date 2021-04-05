United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after buying an additional 2,416,508 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after buying an additional 597,938 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after buying an additional 556,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 424,695 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $103.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.38. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

