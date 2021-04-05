United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.15. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.12 and a one year high of $100.69.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.