United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 22,705 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,705 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in ABB by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ABB by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABB opened at $30.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $31.75.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

ABB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

