United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $119.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.10.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

