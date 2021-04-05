United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 130.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in NIO by 407,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,626,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $35,650,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NIO by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

