United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU opened at $206.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.94 and a 200-day moving average of $227.03. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.10.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

