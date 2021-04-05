United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of uniQure worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of uniQure by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 701,599 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in uniQure by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in uniQure by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 704,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE opened at $34.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. uniQure has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. Analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other uniQure news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,018 shares of company stock worth $1,316,971. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

