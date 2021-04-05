United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $144.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.14. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.69 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESLT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.