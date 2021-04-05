United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 14,171 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,819 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after buying an additional 177,286 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,699,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after buying an additional 95,933 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 81,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

