United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,848 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after purchasing an additional 755,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,117,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after buying an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $54.49 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna raised their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $436,824.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,699,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock worth $14,993,745.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

