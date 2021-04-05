United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,549 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 136,213 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,095,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 45,724 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RDY opened at $62.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 0.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 8.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

