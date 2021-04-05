United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 6,114 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $1,644,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after purchasing an additional 88,667 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

