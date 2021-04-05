United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 7,931 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $337,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

IBTX stock opened at $72.43 on Monday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

In related news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $7,983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,123 shares of company stock worth $18,634,454 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.