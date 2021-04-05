United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 84,490 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,362 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 84,490 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.18. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.