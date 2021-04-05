United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,139,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,812,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $104,873,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LUMN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $13.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

