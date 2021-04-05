United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21. WestRock has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.43.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.