United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $161.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.58. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

