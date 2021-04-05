United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Up 6.4%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) was up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.02 and last traded at $35.00. Approximately 14,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,560,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNFI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

