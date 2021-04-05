United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,368 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of United States Steel worth $30,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,148 shares of company stock worth $1,489,654. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

