United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.21

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 13515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UUGRY shares. Societe Generale started coverage on United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

