UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s 6th Largest Position

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $116,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 47,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $371.17. 64,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.12 and a 1 year high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.