Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings. Univar Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Univar Solutions.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $22.39. 1,001,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,595. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 903.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

