Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

UNVR stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 103.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 55,047 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 903.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

