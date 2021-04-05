Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.37

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.37 and last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 1306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 122.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,669,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,862,000 after buying an additional 85,788 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,958,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after buying an additional 135,078 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after buying an additional 1,049,293 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,391,000 after buying an additional 1,762,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

