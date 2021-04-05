Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.37

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.37 and last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 1306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.
Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.
The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 122.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.
In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,669,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,862,000 after buying an additional 85,788 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,958,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after buying an additional 135,078 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after buying an additional 1,049,293 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,391,000 after buying an additional 1,762,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.
About Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.
