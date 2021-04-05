Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report sales of $77.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.70 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $82.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $333.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.13 million to $335.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $369.35 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $378.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

Shares of UTI opened at $6.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $196.44 million, a P/E ratio of -54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 22,019 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

