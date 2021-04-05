UnlimitedIP (UIP) Trading Up 14.7% This Week

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $18.50 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00054096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00675912 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00074225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028774 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a token. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

