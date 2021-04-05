UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits Market Cap of $2.01 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00003361 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $2.01 billion and approximately $2.57 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.31 or 0.00354939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004236 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000784 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.