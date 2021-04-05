Upfiring Achieves Market Cap of $7.01 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $38,334.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00065143 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003261 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000084 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

