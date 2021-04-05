uPlexa Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1,789.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

