Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Separately, Danske lowered shares of Uponor Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58.

Uponor Oyj provides plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions Â- Europe, Building Solutions Â- North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including multilayer and flexible pipe, and hygienic control systems, as well as fittings; ceiling, underfloor, and wall heating and cooling systems; room temperature controls; and radiator connection components.

