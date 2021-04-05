UpToken (UP) Tops One Day Volume of $137.00

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One UpToken token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UpToken has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. UpToken has a total market cap of $576,307.86 and $137.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054078 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019617 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004093 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00673466 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00073872 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00029980 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.
UpToken Token Profile
Buying and Selling UpToken
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using US dollars.
