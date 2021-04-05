Uquid Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.57 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $16.72 or 0.00027960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $167.24 million and $20.57 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00053419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.00673975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00071290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00028391 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

