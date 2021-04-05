Urus (URUS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.61 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Urus has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and $1.61 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can now be bought for about $19.87 or 0.00033749 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00076766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.00299677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00102625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.02 or 0.00754181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 103.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003977 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00029130 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

