USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Stock Price Up 6%

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 14,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 293,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

USAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.07 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 2.10.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. Equities analysts forecast that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $13,951,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $11,898,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $11,306,000. First Washington CORP purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $8,125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,444,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

