USD Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.44 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.80 billion and $1.44 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,129.82 or 0.03606175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027482 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 114.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 11,042,778,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,807,358,228 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.