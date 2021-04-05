USDJ (USDJ) Trading Up 10.7% This Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00001953 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $17.34 million and approximately $36.10 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDJ has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00074285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00297424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00096319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.00 or 0.00743958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00029303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017171 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.