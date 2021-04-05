USDK (USDK) Hits Market Cap of $29.04 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. USDK has a market cap of $29.04 million and $135.56 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00075307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00306008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00094022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.15 or 0.00751679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028798 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00017160 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

