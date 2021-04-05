USDK (USDK) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. USDK has a market cap of $28.73 million and approximately $168.51 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00076537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00297655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00101024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.56 or 0.00772445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 96.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003844 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028462 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

