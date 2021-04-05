USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.68 Million

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 135.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $7.68 million and $182.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00003420 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,494.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $623.01 or 0.01047180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.15 or 0.00415415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00061482 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000953 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001177 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017146 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001484 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

